Lil Tjay’s lawyer addresses involvement in Offset shooting

Lil Tjay’s lawyer has cleared the air around his involvement in the shooting that left rapper Offset injured outside a Florida casino.

In a statement shared on social media, Dawn Florio, Lil Tjay’s legal representative, addressed circulating rumors linking the 24-year-old rapper to the incident. She emphasized that Lil Tjay has neither been charged nor injured.

“We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which resulting in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” Florio wrote in a message shared on Instagram, as reported by Alex Ocho.

She added, “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.”

The clarification comes after a video made rounds on social media showing the aftermath of the shooting, fueling speculation about Lil Tjay’s involvement.

According to reports, Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed the scene was secured quickly, and two individuals have been detained as part of the ongoing investigation.