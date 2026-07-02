Lil Wayne leaves Maine fans disappointed after no-show at concert

Fans of Lil Wayne were left disappointed after the rapper failed to appear for his scheduled concert in Bangor, Maine, prompting organizers to end the show without his performance.

The 43-year-old rapper – whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. – was set to headline a concert at the Bangor Waterfront on June 30 as part of the extended dates for his 20 Years of Carter Classics tour. Opening act 2 Chainz performed as planned, while a DJ entertained the crowd for several hours as fans waited for Wayne to take the stage.

However, around 11 p.m., concertgoers were informed that the Grammy-winning artist would not be performing and that the event was coming to an end.

Following the unexpected cancellation, Waterfront Concerts President Alex Gray apologized to attendees, calling the incident unprecedented for the venue. According to local reports, organizers had even requested an extension to the city’s curfew in hopes that the performance could still take place.

A day later, Wayne addressed the situation in a message shared on his Instagram Stories, apologizing directly to his fans.

“My Maine fans I’m so sorry… The show is being rescheduled to July 28. Please hold on to your tickets, they will be honored for the rescheduled date,” he wrote, adding that additional information would be emailed to ticket holders.

The rapper also expressed his appreciation for fans’ patience, writing, “I ain’t s— without you. I can’t wait to come back and give you the show you deserve.”