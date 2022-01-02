PM directs timely release of funds for Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday directed authorities concerned for timely allocation of funds in the development budget of Punjab for completion of Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway by March 2023.

PM issued directives during a meeting with Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

The prime minister also appreciated the efforts of Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry for giving practical shape to the project.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in November 2021 had performed the groundbreaking of Lillah-Jhelum road in Islamabad.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, he had said that during the entire PML-N tenure 650-kilometer road was constructed while during the three-year tenure of the PTI, they have built 1750-kilometer roads.

“We have even approved tenders of 3280-kilometer roads,” he had said adding that two-way roads in their tenure are being built at 33 percent less amount than being spent during the PML-N tenure despite an increase in prices of various products.

