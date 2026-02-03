Lily Allen spills tea on her 5th studio album ’West End Girl’

Lily Allen spilt some behind-the-scenes of her 5th studio album, West End Girl.

The Not Fair singer, during her conversation with Elle UK, discussed the making of her fifth studio album and what made it a huge success.

Allen stated, “I don’t think that it’s a particularly self-aware record. It’s a really angry record. And it’s a lot more about rage directed towards other people. It’s not really about self-reflection”.

The British pop singer unveiled she “was processing things that were happening at a quite traumatic period of time” while creating West End Girl and used the album as a means of channelling her anger.

“I think that if I’ve learnt anything about myself from it, it’s that rage is powerful and necessary, and it’s not necessarily a bad thing to express,” she explained. “In fact, repressed rage is arguably more damaging”.

Allen, with West End Girl, details the chronicles of her marriage with ex-husband David Harbour. Her raw, unfiltered thoughts depicted via lyrics won the listeners.

The singer talked about the positive response she got from fans, noting, “I don’t know if it’s great for the soul, but it’s good for the ego”.

She admitted, “When I wrote this album, I spent about eight months being absolutely terrified of what was gonna come back to me”.

The Somewhere Only We Know crooner’s album was released on October 24. Allen revealed that since the release of her album, fans personally reached out to her and detailed their experiences of infidelity in relationships.

“It is f—ing insane,” she said. “In my Instagram DMs, I get loads of women telling me really graphic stuff. Literally like, ‘My husband will be f—ing me in the ass while he is texting other women.’ It makes me feel so s—.”

Ultimately, though, Allen doesn’t take her platform as a musician for granted.

“All I can do is write some music that hopefully they identify with and makes them feel less alone,” she said.