Lily Collins exudes glamor in French capital ahead of ‘Emily in Paris’ S5 premiere

Lily Collins is exuding glamour on the streets of Paris. The Emily in Paris star turned heads as she stepped out of her hotel in the French capital on Sunday evening, as well as her co-star Lucien Laviscount.

The 36-year-old actress looked effortlessly chic in a £4,000 plaid three-piece Alexander McQueen suit.

Her dress featured a tailored buttoned vest, matching wide-leg trousers, and a shoulder-padded blazer. The Love, Rosie star completed her elegant look with black stilettos and a sleek black clutch.

The pair’s outing comes ahead of Emily in Paris’ fifth season world premiere, which is set to take place on Thursday, December 18.

Her co-star, Lucien Laviscount, 33, was also spotted arriving at the luxurious Parisian venue, sporting a dark leather bomber jacket paired with black denim.

The Grange Hill star appeared in high spirits as he stepped out of a chauffeur-driven car.

Two days earlier than this, Lily Collins attended a photocall in Venice alongside her co-stars Ashley Park and French actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu.

The cast boarded the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express before whisking off to Paris for the world premiere.

While Lily Collins plays the titular role of Emily Cooper in the Netflix series Emily in Paris, Lucien Laviscount portrays her love interest, Alfie.