Lily Collins is “slaying” in these viral pictures

Hollywood Lily Collins shared stunning pictures of her new hairstyle on her Instagram profiles and they went viral.

The Emily in Paris star’s social media post got millions of likes and thousands of comments.

She posted a gallery of herself in the new hairstyle and shared another set of pictures with co-star Ashley Park as well ahead of the show’s second season.

Emily in Paris, created by Darren Star, stars Lily Collins as the protagonist Emily Cooper, a marketing executive who lands her dream job in Paris with the French luxury marketing company, Savoir.

The show also stars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery.

The romantic comedy got renewed for a second season by Netflix, as announced by the streaming giant on its Twitter handle.

“Emily in Paris will return for Season 2!” the tweet read, with a video of the cast announcing it as well. “Deux!” they exclaim in the video, which reads “Deux is always better than Un (Two is always better than one),” at the end.

Earlier, the pictures of Lily Collins on the set of the second season of Emily in Paris season two made rounds on the internet, reported Elle.

The paparazzi managed to snap photos of Emily’s first three outfits for the season, and much to the elation of the show’s fans, it seems like season one’s wardrobe aesthetic is set to follow into the second instalment!

As Elle aptly notes, “These outfits, with their layering and general print-on-print, all-the-colours aesthetic, give off the same polarizing “Is it too much?” vibes as Emily’s first season wardrobe…which means they’re perfect for season 2!”

