Lily Collins leaves France and heads to Greece for ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 6

Emily in Paris is gearing up for a major change in scenery, with its upcoming sixth season reportedly taking Lily Collins’ beloved character far beyond the streets of Paris.

According to new reports, the hit Netflix series will shift part of its storyline to Greece and Monaco, marking one of the show’s most significant location changes yet. Filming is expected to begin next month, promising a fresh, sun-soaked chapter for the fashion-forward drama.

The move was subtly teased in the season five finale, when Emily received a postcard from her on-again, off-again love interest Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo. His character had relocated to Greece to work as a chef aboard a billionaire’s yacht, setting the stage for Emily’s possible departure from the French capital.

Series creator Darren Star has also hinted that Gabriel’s storyline is far from over, previously stating he “can’t imagine the series without Gabriel,” despite the character’s relocation.

While the show has occasionally ventured beyond Paris in past seasons, including trips to Rome and Venice, the upcoming season appears poised to expand its international footprint even further.

Off-screen, Lily Collins has also been making headlines. The actress recently appeared at PaleyFest in Los Angeles, where she proudly wore her engagement ring after its long-awaited return. The “exceptionally rare” piece, designed by her husband Charlie McDowell, was stolen during a stay at the West Hollywood EDITION hotel in 2023.