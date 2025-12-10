Lily Collins left red-faced as Victoria Beckham catches her dancing to Spice Girls’ song

Lily Collins has the ultimate fangirl embarrassment with Victoria Bekham!

The Emily in Paris star appeared on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and got the surprise of her life when the host brought out the Spice Girls icon, a moment she’d long dreamed of.

However, the real meetup between the two occurred backstage when Victoria Beckham, unexpectedly caught her dancing to a Spice Girls classic.

The clip posted online showed Lily immersed in the 1996 hit Wannabe, dancing joyfully without knowing Posh Spice herself was right behind her.

Victoria walks past, spots Lily dancing to her song, grimaces playfully, and immediately turns away. Seconds later, Lily is told what just happened.

“She was just… how could you not tell me? Oh my god, that is so embarrassing,” she gasps, turning red as crew members laugh.

Lily teared up as Victoria sat beside her, admitting she copied the singer’s iconic bob haircut.

For the night show appearance, Lily Collins slipped into a black dress with sheer panels throughout, while Victoria stunned in a grey silk dress which she paired with strappy black heels as she strolled through New York City.