Lily Collins recovers her lost ring after 3 years

Lily Collins went over the moon when she recovered her lost ring after three years.

The Emily in Paris star, who is married to Charlie McDowell, took to her Instagram account on Friday to celebrate the recovery of her original engagement ring after it was stolen three years ago.

In her recent Instagram post, on March 5, “So grateful to @joethejewelerchicago for helping recover my original engagement ring after it was stolen almost three years ago”.

She further stated, “Having this home means SO much to us. I’m still speechless, it’s back on my finger”.

It is pertinent to mention that Lily’s engagement ring, as well as her wedding band, were both stolen during a spa visit in West Hollywood. Lily got engaged in 2020 and tied the knot with Charlie in 2021.

In January 2025, the pair also expanded their family and welcomed their first daughter, Tove, via surrogate.

She announced the happy news via social media, writing, “Welcome to the centre of our world. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way.” She, in the end, concluded, “We love you to the moon and back again…”.