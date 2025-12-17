Lily Collins shares how being first-time mom made filming Emily In Paris ‘a struggle’

Lily Collins has revealed the challenges of balancing life as a first-time mother while filming the latest season of Emily In Paris.

Speaking to The Sun, the 36-year-old actress – who welcomed a daughter via surrogacy in January – admitted that she “struggled” to balance life as a new mum while filming the latest season of Netflix hit series.

“You have a different purpose and it’s really tough… It’s a struggle and I’m just so grateful to be able to do both,” Lily shared.

The daughter of Phil Collins went on to share, “I said to everyone this year, ‘I’m really good with memorisation, I’m really good with knowing my lines’, but this year give me some grace.”

“I’ve not slept, I’m very tired and I may not be on my game,” she added.

Lily Collins become a first-time mother after welcoming a baby girl via surrogacy with her husband, film director Charlie McDowell in January.

In May, she returned to film the fifth season of the comedy drama in Rome before moving to Paris later in the summer.

The trailer for the highly-anticipated season was dropped earlier this month, giving fans a glimpse of Emily adjusting to her new life in Rome alongside Eugenio Franceschini’s character Marcello.

The fifth season of Emily In Paris will premiere on December 18.