Lily Collins shares rare family photos on her 37th birthday

Lily Collins expressed gratitude for the love she received on her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Collin posted on a carousel of images with the caption expressing her gratitude for the love she received on her special day.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Another year older and it just keeps getting better. SO grateful for this little life and big love. Thank you for the birthday wishes!…”

The following snaps featured Tove in one photo, Collins was carrying her on a walk in the greens, in the second one she posed with her dad on a beachside and in the final snap the little one was seen sitting on sand along a beach. In the snaps, Collins has kept her little girls’ faces hidden.

Collins, who turned 37 on March 18, posted a series of snaps of herself along with her husband, Charlie McDowell and posted rare, never-before-seen glimpses of her daughter, Tove.

The first snap in the carousel showed her celebrating her birthday with Charlie McDowell as she can be seen beaming smiles with a cake decorated with lit candles. It is pertinent to mention that Collins and McDowell welcomed their daughter via surrogate in 2025.