Lily Collins Spreads Sunshine with Adorable Family Outing with Husband and Daughter Tove

Lily Collins is soaking up the sunshine with her loved ones! The Emily in Paris actress shared sweet moments from a family stroll with husband Charlie McDowell and their adorable daughter Tove.

The happy trio was spotted walking hand-in-hand, enjoying quality time together.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Lily captioned the photos, “Sunny Sunday stroll with our little flower child…” showcasing their joyful family moment.

The snaps featured Lily and Charlie holding Tove’s tiny hands as they walked on the pavement, and another pic of Tove looking absolutely adorable in a floral crown made of white flowers.

Lily and Charlie welcomed Tove via surrogate in March 2025 and have been sharing precious updates about their parenting journey.

This isn’t their first time sharing family moments – they’ve previously posted about Tove’s first beach day and Valentine’s Day celebrations.

The couple, who married in 2021, is living their best life with their little one.

About Lily Collins

Lily Collins is a talented actress, model, and writer who’s making waves in Hollywood. Born on March 18, 1989, in Guildford, Surrey, England, she’s the daughter of legendary musician Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman. Lily’s been acting since she was two, appearing in the BBC sitcom Growing Pains, and later studied broadcast journalism at the University of Southern California.

Her breakthrough role came in 2009 with The Blind Side, followed by notable films like Mirror Mirror, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, and Les Misérables.

However, it’s her role as Emily Cooper in Netflix’s Emily in Paris that’s catapulted her to global fame.

Lily’s personal life is just as interesting. She’s married to filmmaker Charlie McDowell, son of actress Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell, and they welcomed their daughter Tove Jane in January 2025.

The couple’s love story began on the set of Gilded Rage in 2019, and they tied the knot in 2021.