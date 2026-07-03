Amid the hustle of filming the final season of Emily in Paris, Lily Collins took a well-earned break to spend some quality time with her husband, Charlie McDowell, in the City of Light.

The actress – who reprises her role as Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series – was spotted enjoying a relaxed coffee date with McDowell on Thursday as the couple strolled through the streets of Paris.

Collins looked effortlessly stylish in black capri leggings paired with Margaux ballet pumps, layering her outfit with understated accessories. She was seen sipping a matcha after stopping by the Ralph Lauren store, while McDowell kept things casual for the outing.

The rare daytime date offered the couple a chance to unwind amid Collins’ busy filming schedule and their life as new parents. The pair welcomed their daughter, Tove, via surrogate last year.

Collins and McDowell first met in 2019 on the set of his film Gilded Rage. They announced their engagement in September 2020 before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado, in September 2021.

The outing comes as Collins continues filming the sixth and final season of Emily in Paris. Production recently took the cast to Mykonos, Greece, and is expected to continue in Monaco before returning to Paris.