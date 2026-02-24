Lily Collins to portray Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s biopic

Lily Collins is set to portray screen legend Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming biopic about the making of her famous 1961 film Breakfast At Tiffany’s.

The film will be based on Sam Wasson’s book Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Dawn of the Modern Woman, widely regarded as the first comprehensive account of the creation and cultural impact of the iconic movie.

The project will explore Hepburn’s portrayal of Holly Golightly, the stylish New York socialite whose mysterious past complicates her budding romance.

Collins – best known for her starring role in Emily in Paris – herself announced the exciting news on social media, sharing her excitement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

“It’s with almost 10 years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I’m finally able to share this. Honored and ecstatic don’t begin to express how I feel…,”she wrote.

Audrey Hepburn remains one of the most celebrated figures of Hollywood’s Golden Age. She won an Academy Award for Roman Holiday and went on to star in classics including Sabrina and Funny Face. Her performance in Breakfast at Tiffany’s earned her a Best Actress nomination and helped cement the film’s enduring cultural legacy.

Lily Collins has previously paid homage to Hepburn’s timeless style before, including fashion moments in Emily in Paris that echo the actress’s refined aesthetic. The Netflix hit recently released its fifth season and has already been renewed for a sixth, expected later this year.