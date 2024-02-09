‘Limited parties’ in coalition could be beneficial: Khurshid Shah

The seasoned politician Khurshid Shah emphasized that having a ‘limited number’ of political parties in the coalition government would be beneficial for decision-making and policy implementation, ARY News reported on Friday.

In his recent interview, Khurshid Shah expressed his belief that a coalition formed by two major parties collaborating in decision-making processes would yield optimal results for the government.

Drawing a comparison, Shah cautioned against the potential challenges that may arise with a coalition consisting of six or more parties, pointing out that such a scenario could result in a situation reminiscent of the complexities faced by the previous government, specifically referring to the difficulties associated with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Highlighting his stance, Shah made it clear that he does not advocate for aligning with political entities similar to the previous PDM government.

Earlier in the day, the former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto reached Lahore for a ‘crucial post-election meeting’.

The PPP leaders are expected to hold a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif during their visit to Lahore for an emergency meeting with party leaders to consult on challenging the election results in NA-127.

The PPP leadership is also expected to adopt a stance on their reservations regarding election results in the Punjab region.

Furthermore, there is a potential chance of a post-election meeting between the leadership of PPP and PML-N in Punjab.