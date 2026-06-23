Linda Cohn set to leave ESPN after three decades

Linda Cohn said farewell to ESPN after more than three decades at the network.

According to the press reports, Linda Cohn announced her retirement on June 30, bringing her three-decade tenure as ESPN’s SportsCenter anchor in the history.

Following the announcement, Cohn became emotional as she thanked viewers for their support over the years. Taking to her official Instagram handle, she also mentioned, “The main thing I want to say is thank you. Thank you for your support. Thank you for all of the messages. Thank you for all the kind words”.

In the video, she also said, “I’ve had happy tears all day, every minute of this day. It just means so much that I’ve made this kind of impact when I was just doing something that I enjoyed and loved, just being a sports fan, like you”.

“But there’s so much more I’m going to say, but right now I wanted to make sure that I connected with you all,” she added. Cohn has anchored more editions of SportsCenter than anyone in the network’s history, according to the release. She joined ESPN in July 1992 and hosted her first SportsCenter on July 11 of that year.

Looking back on her career, Cohn said the relationships she built and the impact she may have had on future generations of women in sports media stand out most. “When I look back, I have amazing memories of the shows I hosted, the games I reported on, the athletes I met, and the outstanding colleagues I got to work with,” Cohn said in a statement shared by ESPN.

“I’ve always said I was a fan first and I’ve always tried to keep that top of mind when I was doing SportsCenter or anything else,” she continued. “But what I’m most proud of is that my career lasted long enough for me to see little girls grow up watching SportsCenter, enter this business, and succeed in it,” Cohn said. “If my journey helped make that path a little easier for them, then that’s the achievement I’ll cherish most.”

Over the years, Cohn became one of ESPN’s most recognizable personalities, serving as a host, reporter, interviewer, commentator, writer, and play-by-play announcer. A former collegiate ice hockey goalie at SUNY Oswego, she also played a key role in the network’s hockey coverage.

In 2016, ESPN honored Cohn for anchoring her 5,000th edition of SportsCenter, a milestone that remains unmatched. The broadcaster later reflected on the moment as one of her favorite memories from her time at the network.

“Especially because my kids surprised me and were there for it, and the fact some of my favorite athletes called in,” Cohn said. Among her other standout memories were trying out to be the Florida Panthers’ emergency goalie and the excitement of hosting SportsCenter after unforgettable moments in sports.

“Hard to pick one, but there is nothing like hosting a SportsCenter following an incredible game or individual achievement in sports,” Cohn said. “You feel the adrenaline throughout the night. It’s truly when my fandom for the games and teams shone brightly.” ESPN President of Content Burke Magnus praised Cohn’s impact on the network in a statement.

“Linda Cohn is a legend and a major part of the history of ESPN,” Magnus said. “She has brought enthusiasm, personality, and her love of sports to our audience for more than 30 years.”

Before joining ESPN, Cohn began her broadcasting career in 1981 on Long Island as a radio news anchor, writer, and sports reporter. She later became the first full-time female sports anchor on a national radio network before making the jump to television. She was inducted into the National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame in 2017.

Cohn’s final SportsCenter appearances are scheduled for June 26, when she will return to ESPN’s Connecticut studios for a night celebrating her career and legacy.

As she prepares to close one chapter, however, Cohn made clear she is not finished writing the next one. “I’m grateful for every moment I had at ESPN, but I’m inspired and energized by the opportunities that lie ahead,” she said. “My story is still being written.”