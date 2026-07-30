Lindsay Clancy trial: Ex-Husband testifies about devastating moment he discovered children

In emotional testimony at Plymouth Superior Court, Patrick Clancy recounted the horrifying day in January 2023 when his ex-wife, former labor and delivery nurse Lindsay Clancy, killed their three young children. As the murder trial continues, jurors are weighing whether Lindsay acted intentionally or was driven by severe postpregnancy psychosis and auditory hallucinations.

Emotional Courtroom Testimony and the Frantic 911 Call

During emotional court proceedings in Plymouth, Massachusetts, jurors listened as Patrick Clancy recalled returning home from routine errands to discover a tragedy that shattered his family.

After making a quick trip to pick up medicine and takeout food, Patrick arrived home to find the house unnaturally quiet:

Initial Discovery: Patrick found Lindsay severely injured in the backyard after she had jumped from a second-story window in a suicide attempt.

The Anguished 911 Call: Courtroom attendees, including Lindsay’s parents, wept as prosecutors played the 7-minute 911 recording. Patrick can be heard calling out to his wife before running downstairs to the basement, where he discovered the bodies of 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan.

“She Killed the Kids”: On the recording, a panicked Patrick repeatedly tries to revive his children before crying out to the dispatcher: “I can’t wake them up… She killed the kids!”

Postpartum Psychosis vs. Criminal Intent

The trial hinges on Lindsay Clancy’s mental state at the time of the killings on January 24, 2023. The defense does not dispute that she took the children’s lives, but argues she was legally insane due to postpartum psychosis—a rare, severe psychiatric emergency.

The defense argues that Lindsay was dealing with severe mental illness at the time. Her attorneys say she had underlying bipolar disorder that was worsened by severe postpartum mood issues and lack of sleep.

They also claim the psychiatric medications prescribed to her — more than a dozen at once — may have made her condition worse instead of better.

According to the defense, on the day of the tragedy, just 19 days after being discharged from a psychiatric facility, Lindsay experienced auditory hallucinations. She reportedly heard a voice telling her, “This is your last chance. Kill the children so you can kill yourself.”

Prosecutors argue that Lindsay acted deliberately, pointing to her sending her husband on specific errands to clear the house, establishing that she holds full criminal responsibility for the deaths.

Patrick Clancy Describes Wife’s Mental Health Decline

Taking the stand over two days, Patrick Clancy provided insight into his ex-wife’s deteriorating mental health in the months preceding the tragedy.

He testified that Lindsay had previously admitted to intrusive thoughts of harming the children and committing suicide, leading her to seek specialized care from experts and check into a mental health center.

However, Patrick noted that no medical professional had ever warned him that Lindsay was unsafe to leave alone with their children. In the weeks prior to January 24, she had appeared to be improving, with Patrick describing the day of the incident as seemingly one of her “best days” until he returned from the pharmacy.