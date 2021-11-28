Lindsay Lohan announces engagement on social media

Actor and singer Lindsay Lohan on Sunday announced her engagement to fiancé Bader Shammas on social media.

The Mean Girls star, sharing the picture of them together, said he was her love, life, family and her future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

The engaged couple is seen smiling and wearing the engagement rights in the four-picture gallery.

A foreign news agency reported that Bader Shammas works in Credit Suisse as its assistant vice president in Dubai and was dating the 35-year-old for the past two years.

Read More: Lindsay Lohan to return to films with Netflix holiday flick

He retweeted his fiancée’s announcement on Twitter.

It is her second engagement. She had exchanged rings with Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov before they parted ways back in 2016.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

The actor has worked in projects namely Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, The Parent Trap, Herbie: Fully Loaded, The Canyon, Scary Movie 5 and Till Human Voices Wake Us.

The 35-year-old released two music albums Speak and A Little More Personal (Raw) in 2004 and 2005 respectively.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!