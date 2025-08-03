‘Freakier Friday’ might be Lindsay Lohan’s final light-hearted role

Lindsay Lohan is returning to the spotlight with Freakier Friday, but ahead of its August 8 release, she has opened up about the long-standing frustration of being pigeonholed in Hollywood.

Known for films like Mean Girls and The Parent Trap, Lohan revealed that despite her experience and talent, she often struggled to be considered for more serious and challenging parts.

Speaking to The Times U.K, she admitted that during the 2000s, she stepped back from acting for a while as she felt disconnected from the excitement of making movies and wanted to focus on her personal life.

However, the upcoming Freakier Friday, a follow-up to the 2003 body-swap comedy, marks her return to the big screen with renewed energy.

Lindsay Lohan said that even after working on films like A Prairie Home Companion alongside respected actors such as Meryl Streep and Woody Harrelson, she still faces difficulty being offered similar types of roles.

Also Read: Lindsay Lohan Net Worth 2025: How Much Has the Freaky Friday Star Earned?

She finds it frustrating that people continue to see her only in a certain light, despite her past work proving she can take on more complex characters.

With Freakier Friday on the horizon, Lindsay Lohan hopes to show a wider range of her abilities and move into projects that allow her to explore different kinds of storytelling.

She also mentioned her involvement in Count My Lies, a new Hulu thriller in which she stars as a mysterious nanny. This marks another step toward taking on more layered and mature roles.

Lindsay Lohan has also spoken about her desire to be part of classic-style films, similar to All About Eve or Breakfast at Tiffany’s, which she feels are missing from today’s film world.

She wants to fill that gap with meaningful performances and hopes opportunities like Freakier Friday will help break the cycle she has been stuck in.

In her interview, Lindsay Lohan also reflected on the challenges she faced in her younger years, including the intense media attention and paparazzi pressure.

As the release of Freakier Friday draws closer, Lindsay Lohan is aiming to use this moment as a turning point.