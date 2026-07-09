Lindsay Lohan marked her 40th birthday with a milestone celebration surrounded by family and friends, including a rare public reunion with her father, Michael Lohan, after years of an often strained relationship.

The Mean Girls star celebrated the occasion at Le Bilboquet in Sag Harbor, New York, where she was joined by her husband, Bader Shammas, her parents, Dina and Michael Lohan, and her siblings Michael Jr., Ali and Dakota.

A video shared on Instagram Stories by friend Ryan Roth, and later reposted by Lohan, showed the actress smiling as she sat in front of her birthday cake while loved ones gathered around to celebrate.

Addressing guests during the party, Lohan reflected on the journey that has brought her to the milestone birthday.

“I have known from my past and where I am today. So many chapters of my life and all the things I have gone through and how far I have come,” she said. “Some of you have known me since I was a little girl and some have become lifelong friends along the way. Every one of you has helped shape the person that I am today.”

The celebration marked a notable moment for Lohan and her father, whose relationship has experienced periods of estrangement over the years. Their appearance together suggested a continued reconciliation after a history of public family disputes.

Michael Lohan’s appearance at the celebration also came just months after he experienced a series of health issues.