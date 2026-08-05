Lindsay Lohan revives signature redhead hair but for how long?

Lindsay Lohan is once more a redhead, but it might not last, which is sure to excite her die-hard fans worldwide. The 40-year-old Mean Girls star revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 4, that she has returned her hair to its original red color. The actress is seen grinning broadly and flaunting her long red hair in a set of Instagram pictures. In contrast to her blue-and-white robe, the disheveled waves accentuate her natural makeup.

A red heart emoji was used as a fitting caption for the carousel of images, which included Lohan posing in a robe on a gray couch. However, the style might not last long; based on posts from her glam team, Lohan appears to be wearing a wig in the pictures. Early in her career, Lindsay Lohan gained popularity for her distinctive chestnut hair. Over the past few years, she has worn a blonde hairstyle off-screen, even though she has continued to sport red hair in many of her recent on-screen roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

Back in 2025, the Freakier Friday actress spoke to Byrdie, sharing that her soft, glossy blonde hair felt natural to her. She revealed in a conversation with the outlet, “Obviously, I’m a natural redhead, so that’s what I compare every hair color to.”

Even though Lohan introduced her new look with a straightforward emoji, her glam team indicated that it was truly a wig while celebrating the red shade. The hairstylist who created the look, Daniella Priano, posted a picture of Lindsay Lohan to Instagram, captioning it, “New hair!!” Priano tagged the wig brand What Wigs. The brand itself confirmed on Instagram that Lohan was donning one of its creations.

Lohan’s makeup artist, Ash K Holm, also commented on her Instagram Story, saying, “I lovvve Lindsay with her natural hair color.” Above all, fans wholeheartedly applauded Lohan’s hair transformation in the comments section. A fan praising the iconic redhead commented, “The most iconic redhead in pop culture.” Another internet user wrote, “I love how you can rock every hair color, but I feel red is the most iconic.” “SHE’S RED AGAIN! The most famous redhead IN THE WORLD!!!” a third fan added.