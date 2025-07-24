Lindsay Lohan wants to move past romantic comedies with THESE roles

web analytics
Thursday, July 24, 2025
Web Desk
By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan expressed her desire to move beyond romantic comedies and explore more serious roles.

Out and about to promote her forthcoming movie, ‘Freakier Friday’, with Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan got honest about her future projects and dream roles, after the Disney sequel and her thriller-drama series ‘Count My Lies’.

Referring to series, Lohan said, “[I’m] doing a TV show with Hulu that I’m really excited about and I’d like to take on some more serious, dramatic roles.”

The ‘Mean Girls’ star continued to add, “I love doing romantic comedy because that’s where my home is and I feel like where my fans want to see me.”

“But I’d like to take on some things that are different; maybe find something that’s an action-packed film,” she maintained. “Just really show people a different side of me.”

As for ‘Freakier Friday’, the fantasy comedy sequel to ‘Freaky Friday’ (2003), directed by Nisha Ganatra and written by Jordan Weiss, sees Lohan and her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis reprise their roles of Anna and Tess Coleman, respectively.

The title is scheduled for global cinema rollout on August 8.

