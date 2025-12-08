Lindsay Mendez admires Cynthia Erivo's character in 'Wicked'

Actress and singer Cynthia Erivo’s transformation as Elphaba in Wicked: For Good is winning over some of the people who know the role best, including Broadway alum Lindsay Mendez.

The Tony Award winner, who played Elphaba onstage from 2013 to 2014, Lindsay Mendez shared her excitement after watching the second part of the 2024 film adaptation.

In an interview with PEOPLE in a special New York screening of Merrily We Roll Along, she didn’t refrain from her admiration, “I loved it”. She further called Erivo “a goddess”. She simultaneously praised Ariana Grande for the role she played in the movie.

She added that the movie “hit all my Wicked notes” and described it as “phenomenal”, especially thrilled that audiences are showing up for movie musicals again. She also noted, “It’s everything I could wish for”.

Wicked: For Good continues the story inspired by the Broadway sensation, which itself came from Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, a modern twist on The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Erivo is now in the emerald shoes formerly worn on Broadway by performers including Idina Menzel, who originated the role, and others such as Stephanie J. Block, Shoshana Bean, Kerry Ellis and Jessica Vosk. Lencia Kebede currently carries the torch as the first Black actress to play Elphaba full-time on Broadway.

Erivo brought new life to the misunderstood characters of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda. Mendez’s enthusiastic approval makes the film’s journey down the yellow brick road feel even more magical.

The storyline of Wicked:For Good has been inspired by the Broadway sensation, witch itself came from Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel. It has given a new twist to the classic novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.