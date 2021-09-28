PESCO lineman electrocuted to death while working on 11Kv transmission line

ABBOTTABAD: An ill-fated lineman of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday electrocuted to death while working on the 11kv high power transmission line in Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

According to details, lineman, Habibur Rehman was working on the high power transmission line, when the power was suddenly restored.

As a result, Habibur Rehman lost his life on the spot and his body was hanging on the electric pole for two hours, the police said.

Getting information about the incident, the rescue teams along with the help of the locals of the area retrieved the body of the deceased lineman.

Meanwhile, the heirs of the deceased have moved to Bara Gali police station to register a case against XEN Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) O and SDO.

