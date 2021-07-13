Lion cub dies at Lahore zoo one-and-a-half months after birth

LAHORE: A lion cub died at Lahore zoo on Tuesday, one-and-a-half months after its birth, reported ARY News.

Zoo officials confirmed the death of the cub. A lioness had given birth to four cubs at the zoo one-and-a-half months back. One of them died moments after its birth while the rest were very weak and put under special care.

All of the three were being bottle-fed by zoo keepers.

In Feb 2021, two rare white lion cubs had died due to a viral infection at Lahore Zoo. Three months back, a white African lioness gave birth to three cubs of which one died on the spot due to weakness, while two others were kept under special care.

The zoo’s veterinarian had said the cubs were vaccinated and they were making sure their diet is taken care of. The remaining two white lion cubs also lost their lives due to viral infection at the age of three months only.

After the death of the cubs, the total number of white African lions at the Lahore Zoo stands at eight.