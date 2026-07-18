Lionel Messi gets hilarious 'ban' from Southampton after Argentina win

After Argentina defeated England 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup Staked semi-finals, Lionel Messi was mockingly barred from Southampton.

Messi is poised to participate in the third World Cup final of his entire professional football journey so far after dominating the Three Lions.

Lionel Messi scored two goals in the last match, which orchestrated Argentina’s incredible return in the 2-1 win versus England during the semifinal. When two goals from Lautaro Martinez (90+2′) and Enzo Fernandez (85′) totally transformed the match, La Albiceleste were 1-0 down till the game’s last five minutes. Messi played a significant role in setting up both goals, brilliantly assisting his side to the 2nd consecutive and almost third World Cup final throughout his career.

Fascinatingly, the official social media account for the city of Southampton posted a post regarding the well-known player barring Lionel Messi from entrance in the city, just a few days after England’s removal from the FIFA World Cup stakes. Due to the role played by Messi to exit England from the World Cup, the statement seems to have been issued as a joke.

The city’s post read regarding Messi, “Following Argentina’s victory in last night’s World Cup semi-final, Southampton has reportedly banned Lionel Messi from entering the city with immediate effect. Southampton is said to have reached the decision in the early hours of this morning following an emergency review of last night’s events. Messi, who had been considering a post-tournament holiday to the city, will now be required to cancel those plans entirely.”

“Sources indicate Messi has been granted one right of appeal, which must be submitted in writing before the end of the tournament. The committee is understood to remain firm in its position. Southampton’s waterfront, marina, and world-class container port remain open to all other international visitors,” the hilarious remarks additionally stated.

Notably, Argentina will play Spain in the World Cup final on the 19th of this month, with Messi hoping to win the championship for the second time in a row following his victory in 2022. England, on the other hand, will play France in the third-place match on July 18.