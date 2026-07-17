Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, an image of Lionel Messi cradling and bathing a baby Lamine Yamal has gone viral on social media with some calling it fake, AI-generated and some conspiracy theorists pointing at “something bigger” going on behind the doors.

The photograph was in fact taken in December 2007 as part of a charity calendar initiative organized by UNICEF and the FC Barcelona Foundation. Yamal’s family was selected to participate in the campaign through a public raffle. At the time, Yamal was only a few months old, while Lionel Messi was a 20-year-old emerging star at Barcelona. During the charity photoshoot, Messi posed while tenderly cradling and bathing the infant, capturing an image that would achieve legendary status nearly twenty years later.

For many years, the picture went mostly unnoticed until Yamal’s father shared it publicly. The Spanish international has since revealed that he was entirely unaware of the photograph during his childhood and only discovered its existence years later. Long before Yamal launched his professional career, this single image—connecting one of the greatest players in football history with one of the game’s brightest rising stars—stood as one of the sport’s most remarkable coincidences.

While Yamal has made it clear that he wants to carve out his own legacy, he has always welcomed comparisons to the Argentine icon. “It is a great honor to be compared with Messi,” Yamal previously stated in interviews, adding, “But no one can be Messi.” Though Messi rarely makes public remarks regarding the 2007 charity photoshoot, he has frequently praised Yamal’s immense talent, calling the young Spanish forward one of football’s most promising players.

The viral image has taken on profound new significance as Argentina and Spain prepare to clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Football fans have widely circulated the picture online, describing it as a symbolic, generational passing of the torch while some conspiracy theorists are suggesting that the whole thing points out at some “backdoor planning” behind the biggest sporting event on earth.