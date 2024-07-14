What did Lionel Messi say to Argentina fans ahead of Copa America final?

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has shared an emotional message on Instagram ahead of his country’s 2024 Copa America final against Colombia on Sunday.

The highly anticipated match will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, and fans from around the world are eagerly awaiting the showdown.

In his heartfelt Instagram post, Lionel Messi included a couple of pictures from Argentina’s training session, along with a deeply reflective caption:

“Last day of Copa America. Once again, we reached the end… This incredible road would have been impossible without the hard work of everyone, the ones who watch the most and the ones who are always behind the camera.

“Thanks to all for the effort and passion, to all the teammates and the technical body, to the workers of the National Team and all the Argentinians who came to encourage us to America and to those who could not come but support us from our country and also from other places where they are living.”

Lionel Messi’s message highlights the collective effort and dedication of everyone involved in the team’s journey, from his fellow players and the technical staff to the supporters back home and abroad.

Words of Lionel Messi reflect a deep sense of gratitude and unity, emphasizing the shared passion and commitment that has driven the team to the final.