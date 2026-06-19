Football legend Lionel Messi and his family have appealed for privacy and compassion after revealing that his father, Jorge Messi, is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed health condition.

In a family statement released on Thursday, June 18, the Messis confirmed that Jorge Messi, 68, is under medical observation and is recovering favorably. However, the family chose not to disclose further details about his diagnosis.

The statement came in response to growing speculation surrounding Jorge Messi’s health, with the family expressing “deep displeasure” over what it described as a lack of sensitivity and respect regarding a strictly private matter.

“The family also wishes to clarify that only his closest family members have accurate and reliable information about Jorge’s condition,” the statement read. It added that any information not shared through the family’s official channels should not be considered valid.

Read more: Messi just ended the GOAT debate!

“At times like these, we ask for responsibility, prudence, and compassion,” the statement continued, while also criticizing the speculation and “irresponsible media interest” surrounding Jorge Messi’s health concerns.

The family thanked supporters for their messages of concern and affection and requested that the privacy and intimacy of Jorge Messi and his loved ones be respected during his recovery.

Lionel Messi – who turns 39 next week – is currently competing in his record-setting sixth World Cup.