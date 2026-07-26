Lionel Messi shows up at tiny Argentine match in his first public outing since the World Cup final

Less than two months after his Argentina national side’s controversial 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, Lionel Messi has made his first public appearance.

However it wasn’t at a glitzy event but an unexpected lower-division match in a small town not far from his home city of Rosario. Trying to remain under the radar in a black hoodie, Inter Miami’s 39-year-old legendary forward was spotted at the fourth-division match on Saturday between Leones FC – which was created by his family, and run by his brother Matas Messi – and Central Crdoba at the Antonio Di Giacomo Stadium in Arroyo Seco.

Family-Run Match

Although Messi tried to blend in watching from a balcony with a mate (a bitter beverage), fans and cameras quickly found the familiar figure of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

He smiled to the crowd and waived as they chanted his name during the game. Unfortunately his presence didn’t seem to inspire Leones FC as they lost 2-0, and now lie fourth in Group B of Argentine ‘s fourth-division competition. ‘Messi was in Arroyo Seco. He left a special greeting … Attending Leones’ match this evening.’ – Cadena 3 Rosario.

Granted MLS All-Star Game Exemption

Messi is back in Argentina on a break from club duties before resuming for Inter Miami in the USA.

Major League Soccer has officially granted the all-time soccer GOAT an exemption from attending next year’s MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina, with pre-arranged rest exemptions given to many high-profile players that went deep in the World Cup. There has been no indication from Inter Miami as yet on when Messi will be returning to action.