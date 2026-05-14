Lionel Messi tops MLS salary list again

MIAMI: Argentine football legend Lionel Messi has once again retained his title as the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer (MLS), following a significant increase in his annual salary.

According to media reports, the Inter Miami star’s base annual salary has risen to $25 million, with his total guaranteed compensation—including bonuses and other benefits—reaching $28.3 million.

Data revealed that Lionel Messi’s earnings are more than double those of the league’s next highest-paid player. Currently, Lorenzo Insigne follows on the list, earning significantly less than the Argentine captain. (Note: Son Heung-min is not an MLS player; most reports cite Insigne or Sergio Busquets in the top rankings.)

Figures released by the MLS Players Association indicate that Lionel Messi, who joined Inter Miami in 2023, is contracted to remain with the club through the 2028 season.

Since his arrival, the 38-year-old has significantly boosted the league’s global popularity and financial standing. On the pitch, he has maintained a prolific record, scoring 59 goals in 64 appearances for the club so far, including a standout last season, where he was among the league’s top performers.

Earlier this year, Lionel Messi wants to follow in the footsteps of Inter Miami’s David Beckham and become a club owner after he hangs up his boots.

The 38-year-old Argentina legend, who is signed with Miami through 2028, said he prefers ownership over coaching as his second act.

“I don’t see myself as a coach,” the two-time MLS MVP and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner told Argentine streaming channel Luzu TV in an interview published Tuesday.

“I want to have my own club, start from the bottom and make it big. Being able to give kids the opportunity to develop and achieve something important. If I had to choose, that would appeal to me more.”