Lionel Messi's emotional tribute following the passing of his father, Jorge Messi

Inter Miami captain and global football icon Lionel Messi has taken to social media to post a heartfelt tribute after the passing of his father and longtime representative, Jorge Messi, who died at the age of 68.

In a brutally honest post, the Argentine legend opened up about his father’s impact and the emotional struggles of having to play international competitions during his father’s declining health.

“I Don’t Know How to Keep Going”: Messi’s Emotional Message

Throughout his illustrious career, the deceased always played an integral part of Lionel Messi’s life. Jorge Messi served as driver in his youth days in Rosario, acted as a legal representative, and was his representative during his spells at FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and finally, Inter Miami.

Addressing the loss publicly for the first time, Messi mentioned that before the 2026 World Cup his father’s health was failing and that he used the incentive of one last international appearance for him to play as motivation during the competitions.

“All I ever did was play football, and now I have serious doubts about whether I’ll keep doing it for much longer… You were my dad, my friend, and my representative. You always knew exactly who you needed to be in every moment.” – Lionel Messi

The captain’s parents instilled values that he aims to pass on to his children stating that sacrifices from them are what made him into the player he is today.

Inter Miami Grants Indefinite Leave

Major League Soccer club Inter Miami recently confirmed that Messi has been granted open-ended compassionate leave and he is to remain at home with his family. The Argentine recently featured for his current club in the Leagues Cup against Atltico de San Luis and had two goals and one assist. While his current contract does not end until 2028 there is no designated return date for him.

Disclaimer: Information about player availability and status is based on statements by the athlete, or Inter Miami CF.