Lionel Messi’s photo on Beedi packet sparks memes on Twitter

NEW DELHI: An image of a Beedi packet with Argentine superstar Lionel Messi’s picture has gone viral on social media as the footballer is in a celebratory mood these days after bagging the Copa America title by defeating Brazil.

The beedi bundle has a smiling image of the Argentine Footballer with its name being ‘Messi Biri’. As clearly mentioned on the packaging, the thin cigarette has been manufactured at Arif Bidi Factory in West Bengal’s Dhuliyan. IPS officer Rupin Sharma shared the hilarious photo on Twitter with a caption saying, ”Messi’s first endorsement in India”.