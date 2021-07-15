Lionel Messi’s photo on Beedi packet sparks memes on Twitter

NEW DELHI: An image of a Beedi packet with Argentine superstar Lionel Messi’s picture has gone viral on social media as the footballer is in a celebratory mood these days after bagging the Copa America title by defeating Brazil.
The beedi bundle has a smiling image of the Argentine Footballer with its name being ‘Messi Biri’. As clearly mentioned on the packaging, the thin cigarette has been manufactured at Arif Bidi Factory in West Bengal’s Dhuliyan. IPS officer Rupin Sharma shared the hilarious photo on Twitter with a caption saying, ”Messi’s first endorsement in India”.
The picture has thoroughly amused people, and given them the perfect meme material.
COPA AMERICA FINAL#ArgentinaVsBrazil
1-0
After his first major Cup win for Argentina, Lionel #Messi finally gets his first endorsement contract in India..#MessiBiri pic.twitter.com/dMR36mmUM1
— @Akashtv1Soni (@Akashtv1Soni) July 13, 2021
Hahahha 😂 😂
Messi Wins The Copa America
Le Indians – Messi bhaii, tambaaku becho🤣
— Viraj Soni (@theVirajSoni) July 13, 2021
*one of the most fittest football player on the planet and they cast him for bidi 😂
— G (@GauravM1630) July 13, 2021
Not just Messi, users also shared similar pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo–Portuguese footballer and Messi’s rival–on beedi packets.
Ronaldo too. https://t.co/EVkDX8RSmI pic.twitter.com/VIiLARn7vo
— Rathin Barman (@rathinbarman) July 13, 2021
Last week, Argentina beat arch-rivals Brazil 1-0 at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro to end the Messi’s long wait for a major international title with the national team. The title ended Argentina’s 28-year drought of major trophies, with Messi as the best player with four goals and five assists.