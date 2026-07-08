“No words left,” was all Lionel Messi’s wife could say after watching him deliver another heroic World Cup performance.

Antonela Roccuzzo led the celebrations with an emotional tribute after Argentina pulled off a stunning comeback to defeat Egypt in a thrilling Round of 16 clash on Tuesday, July 7.

Following Argentina’s thrilling 3-2 comeback win, Roccuzzo took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her husband’s World Cup heroics.

Sharing a series of family photos from the stadium, she wrote in Spanish, “Let’s go Argentina. @leomessi, no more words left,” accompanied by emotional and Argentina-themed emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo)

The post featured Roccuzzo posing with the couple’s three sons – Thiago, Mateo and Ciro – all proudly wearing Argentina’s iconic No. 10 Messi jerseys as they cheered on the national team.

She also shared memorable moments from the dramatic victory, including a photo of Messi being lifted into the air by his jubilant teammates after Argentina completed an incredible comeback.

Other images captured the emotional celebrations on the pitch, where players embraced one another before Messi acknowledged the fans, visibly moved by the occasion.

Antonela Roccuzzo also shared glimpse into her match-day look which included the back of her Argentina jersey, a baby-blue handbag and a close-up of her luxury watch, alongside a cheerful selfie with Mateo and Ciro.

The tribute comes just weeks after she applauded Messi for making history once again during the tournament. After he scored his record-breaking 18th FIFA World Cup goal on June 22.