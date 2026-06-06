Lioness season 3 roars back August 2 on Paramount+

The hunt isn’t over. Paramount+ has officially set Sunday, August 2, 2026 as the premiere date for Lioness Season 3, bringing Taylor Sheridan’s acclaimed spy thriller back after a two-year wait and a grueling production schedule that spanned the globe.

“Demanding” and “Epic”: What to Expect in Season 3

Filming kicked off in October 2025 and wrapped in late March 2026, with crews shooting mainly in Texas — including Fort Worth and Dallas — after Season 1’s international jaunt through Spain, Africa, Washington D.C., and Baltimore. Cast members called the new season “very demanding” and “epic,” with Zoe Saldaña admitting she wasn’t sure she could “pull it off” at times.

The official synopsis promises higher stakes than ever: “Hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals collide. Joe walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn’t, names vanish, and paths rearrange.

Guided by Kaitlyn and Westfield, Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life.”

In short: the war on terror gets personal. Joe McNamara will grapple with conflicts at home and abroad, and the show will dig deeper into her family life as the Lioness program faces enemies “operating in the shadows”.

Star Power Returns — Plus New Blood

Saldaña returns as CIA officer Joe McNamara and serves as executive producer alongside Nicole Kidman, who reprises her role as senior CIA supervisor Kaitlyn Meade.

The A-list roster also includes Morgan Freeman as Secretary of State Edwin Mullins, Michael Kelly as CIA Deputy Director Byron Westfield, Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Genesis Rodriguez, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, and Hannah Love Lanier.

New to Season 3 is Yellowstone alum Ian Bohen as Grady, “a by-the-book Delta Force operator and primary K9 handler, skilled in battlefield tactics”. Elizaveta Neretin also joins the fold.

From Unsteady Start to Critical Darling

Created by Sheridan, Lioness — also marketed as Special Ops: Lioness — premiered July 23, 2023, to mixed reviews and a 54% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 2 flipped the script in October 2024, soaring to 90% and becoming Paramount+’s most-watched debut at the time. The series was renewed for Season 3 in August 2025.

Saldaña says Season 3 “strikes a rare balance between high-octane action and genuine emotional depth,” thanks to Sheridan’s focus on “intersectional relationships” between “incredibly complex women”.

Kidman echoed that, noting: “There’s an enormous amount of action… We both had to work really hard… But it’s also very physical and demanding”.

Where and When to Watch

Lioness Season 3 premieres Sunday, August 2, 2026, exclusively on Paramount+. New episodes will drop weekly on Sundays. The first two seasons are streaming now.

With Sheridan juggling Yellowstone spinoffs Marshals and Dutton Ranch, plus The Madison and Tulsa King Season 4, Lioness proves his grip on streaming TV isn’t loosening. As one cast member put it: “The hunt is far from over”.