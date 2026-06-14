LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has reaffirmed her commitment to making Punjab an environmentally friendly province, announcing another landmark development with the introduction of Pakistan’s first Environment Protection Agency (EPA)-certified “Liquid Tree”.

According to the Chief Minister, this is the first technology to receive certification from the Punjab EPA since 1987. Designed as an artificial tree, the Liquid Tree will absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and contribute to environmental improvement.

CM Punjab said more than 100 species of microalgae were collected from across the country, from Karachi to Khyber. Over a period of seven months, the carbon sequestration capacity and effectiveness of each species were tested. The most effective algae species was identified in Sukkur, Sindh, and subsequently cultivated with the cooperation of Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad.

The system is equipped with an AI-based calculator that provides real-time data on the amount of carbon dioxide being absorbed and the volume of oxygen being released.

The chief minister commended the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), researchers and the entire team involved in developing the bio-artificial tree, saying the successful trial of the Liquid Tree reflected the creativity, expertise and dedication of Punjab’s researchers, bioscientists and EPA officials.

She also decided to expand the project following the successful testing of the scientifically developed technology, describing it as a major achievement in Punjab’s efforts to improve environmental conditions.

“The successful trial of the Liquid Tree will bring a significant change in the fight for environmental improvement in Punjab,” she said.

In the first phase, Liquid Trees will be installed at major shopping malls in both indoor and outdoor settings. The chief minister expressed confidence that the technology would prove to be a game changer in reducing pollution in urban areas.

The Liquid Tree uses algae cultivated in water and employs a bioreactor system to remove carbon dioxide from the environment. CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz described it as one of the most advanced scientific methods for addressing carbon emissions and smog in cities.

She said artificial trees installed in large commercial buildings, plazas and business districts would improve environmental quality in a manner similar to natural trees.