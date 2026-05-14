Lisa Ann Walter's Debut Comedy Special Arrives on Hulu May 15

Get ready to laugh out loud with Lisa Ann Walter’s debut comedy special, “It Was an Accident,” premiering on Hulu on May 15.

This talented actress and comedian, known for her role as Melissa Schemmenti on ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” is bringing her unique blend of humor and heart to the streaming platform.

In “It Was an Accident,” Walter tackles topics like divorce, dating, carbs, and being a grown-ass woman in America, all with her signature no-filter style.

The special, filmed at the Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia, promises to be a side-splitting ride, with Walter’s sharp wit and self-deprecating humor shining through.

Walter’s comedy journey spans over two decades, with memorable roles in films like “The Parent Trap,” “Bruce Almighty,” and “War of the Worlds.”

She’s also a bestselling author, with her memoir “The Best Thing About My Ass Is That It’s Behind Me” reaching the New York Times Comedic Essays Bestseller List.

About the Special:

Title: Lisa Ann Walter: It Was an Accident

Premiering: May 15 on Hulu

Directed by: Lisa Ann Walter

Executive Producers: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michelle Caputo, and Shannon Hartman.