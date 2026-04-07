Lisa Kudrow calls out new sitcoms for playing it safe with jokes

Lisa Kudrow is opening up about why today’s sitcoms don’t quite hit the same mark as classics, suggesting that modern comedy has become too cautious.

In a recent conversation with Lily Tomlin for Interview Magazine, the Friends star shared that many newer sitcoms lack the boldness that once defined the genre. According to Kudrow, shows today seem “too afraid” to take risks or make audiences uncomfortable – something she believes is essential to great comedy.

“I feel like we’ve been too afraid to make jokes that might make people uncomfortable,” she said, adding that comedy thrives on surprise and unpredictability. “You need things you didn’t see coming.”

Reflecting on iconic sitcoms like Friends, Seinfeld, and 30 Rock, Kudrow praised their sharp writing and fearless humor. In contrast, she admitted she’s not particularly drawn to many modern multi-camera sitcoms, saying she often finds them less convincing.

The actress, who recently returned to television with the final season of The Comeback, emphasized that memorable comedy often pushes boundaries rather than staying “tame.” For her, the best jokes are the ones that make audiences think, “I can’t believe they just said that.

“Comedy is about surprise. You need things you didn’t see coming,” she added.

Lisa Kudrow returned to the sitcom world on March 22, when The Comeback premiered its third and final season on HBO.