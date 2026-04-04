Lisa Kudrow gushes over Alan Cumming in throwback ‘Romy and Michele’ moment

Lisa Kudrow is taking a nostalgic look back at the beloved 1997 comedy Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, sharing her admiration for co-star Alan Cumming and recalling her excitement when she first learned he would join the cast.

During a recent interview, Kudrow, 62, watched a clip from the cult classic and didn’t hold back her praise for Cumming’s performance. “Alan Cumming, come on. He’s such a force,” she said, highlighting the energy he brought to the film.

Kudrow revealed she was “so thrilled” when she heard Cumming had been cast, adding that meeting him in person only deepened her admiration.

“He was so good. And then getting to meet him — and he’s so fun and light, so down to earth, but still like a little bit of that — oh, what is it? I don’t know — joie de vivre,” she said, comparing his presence to that of fellow actor Parker Posey, whom she called an “event” in her own right.

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, which also starred Mira Sorvino, follows two friends who reinvent themselves while attending their high school reunion in Arizona. Over the years, it has earned a loyal fan base and continues to resonate with audiences.