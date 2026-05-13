Lisa Kudrow has left fans buzzing with excitement as she shared a promising update on the long-awaited sequel to Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.

During her appearance on the May 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live!, Kudrow revealed that progress is finally being made on the follow-up film of the cult comedy nearly three decades after its release.

“Well, I mean there’s a really funny script, and I mean, things are kind of moving toward it,” the actress said when asked about the sequel.

Released in 1997, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion starred Kudrow alongside Mira Sorvino as two quirky best friends who travel to Arizona for their 10-year high school reunion and pretend to be successful in order to impress their former classmates. The beloved comedy also featured performances from Janeane Garofalo, Alan Cumming, Justin Theroux and Elaine Hendrix.

Talk of a sequel has circulated for years, but momentum picked up in 2024 when Sorvino confirmed that she and Kudrow were developing a follow-up with 20th Century Studios.

“Almost every single character from the original that was important is coming back,” Sorvino, 58, told PEOPLE of the sequel during a November 2024 interview. “This is all pending, them making deals, them saying yes, but they’re all in there.”

Earlier this year, Sorvino also reflected on the enduring popularity of the film while appearing on Work in Progress with Sophia Bush. Calling the movie “evergreen,” she said she continues to be surprised by the deep connection fans have with the characters.