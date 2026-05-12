Lisa Kudrow Voices Concerns Over AI's Impact on Entertainment Industry

Lisa Kudrow, star of the hit HBO series “The Comeback”, is speaking out about her apprehensions regarding the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry.

In an interview, Kudrow expressed her mixed feelings about AI, stating that it feels like television’s new extinction event, threatening the livelihoods of actors, writers, and directors.

The third and final season of “The Comeback” tackles this timely issue, with Kudrow’s character Valerie Cherish starring in an AI-generated sitcom.

The show’s satirical lens resonates deeply with industry professionals concerned about AI’s impact on creative jobs.

Kudrow worries about the broader social implications of automated content creation, highlighting the anxiety surrounding AI in creative industries.

Key Points:

The Comeback Season 3 premiered on March 22, 2026, on HBO and HBO Max.

The season consists of 8 episodes, concluding on May 10, 2026.

Kudrow emphasizes that the show’s original cancellation allowed it to evolve and return with more relevant storytelling.

Kudrow’s concerns echo the sentiments of many in the industry, sparking important conversations about AI’s role in entertainment.