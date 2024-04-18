BLACKPINK star Lisa buys $4 million mansion in Beverly Hills

K-pop star Lalisa Manobal aka Lisa of girls quartet BLACKPINK has purchased a new mansion in Beverly Hills, California, ahead of her acting debut.

As reported by an international luxury real estate listing site, BLACKPINK rapper Lalisa Manobal, mononymously known as Lisa, has gifted herself a majestic mansion worth $3.95 million in California, USA.

According to the details, Lisa closed the deal for her newly refurbished mansion in mid-March, ahead of her acting debut in 2025.

Reportedly, the luxury estate, spanning over 3,387 square feet (315 square meters) vine-covered house, comes with four bedrooms, each of which is a statement of elegance, featuring classic clay tile roofing, opulent stone flooring, and majestic vaulted wood ceilings.

“It’s a magical property,” said Lori Harris of Keller Williams Los Feliz, famous celebrity booker, describing the estate. “Even though it’s a brand-new renovation, it has an old-world feel. You pull up in Beverly Hills, and you feel transported.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lisa joined the ensemble cast of the American series ‘The White Lotus’ for season 3. She will be credited under her birth name Lalisa Manobal.

Apart from acting debut in the HBO series, Lisa also announced her own music and entertainment company, Lloud, earlier this year.

