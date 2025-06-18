Reese Witherspoon hit drama series is now streaming for free

A hit drama series based on a best-selling novel is now available to watch for free in the UK. Little Fires Everywhere, starring Reese Witherspoon, which originally aired on Amazon Prime in 2020, has just dropped on Channel 4, meaning viewers can now stream it without any cost.

Based on Celeste Ng’s novel of the same name, Little Fires Everywhere quickly became a major success when it was first released. The story explores the lives of two very different families whose worlds collide in unexpected and life-changing ways.

The eight-part series stars Reese Witherspoon as Elena Richardson, a journalist and mother of four, and Kerry Washington as Mia Warren, a mysterious artist and single mother.

The show moves between two time periods the late 1990s, when the Richardsons’ house burns down, and four years earlier, as Mia and her daughter move into their lives.

Little Fires Everywhere dives deep into themes such as motherhood, race, identity, class, and secrets. It also tackles a custody battle involving the adoption of a Chinese-American baby, which causes tensions between the two families.

UK viewers who missed the show when it was first released can now watch it on Channel 4’s streaming service. The show was widely praised by critics and nominated for three Emmy Awards. Reviewers described it as “gripping”, “compelling” and “an absolute masterpiece”.

Rolling Stone highlighted the show’s thoughtful handling of motherhood and race, while The Sydney Morning Herald called it “highly bingeable” with “plenty of real substance”. The Irish Independent praised its blend of comedy, teen drama, and sharp social commentary.

Speaking about the show, Reese Witherspoon, who also served as executive producer, said the team aimed to “shine a light on female-driven stories” and open up conversations about race, class, and motherhood.

Little Fires Everywhere is now streaming for free on Channel 4 in the UK.