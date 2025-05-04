Bangladesh name Litton Das as captain for Pakistan T20I series

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das as the T20I captain for the series against UAE and Pakistan.

Offspinner Mahedi Hasan will serve as his deputy as the BCB announced the squad for the seven away T20Is against UAE and Pakistan in May-June.

Litton Das will replace Najmul Hossain Shanto, who stepped down from the role earlier this year.

The wicketkeeper-batter captained Bangladesh in a T20I series in the West Indies last December when Shanto was ruled out of the series due an injury.

Liton Das was picked by Karachi Kings for the ongoing PSL 10, however, he was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a finger injury during training.

The BCB’s announcement came days after the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed Bangladesh’s tour to Pakistan for the PAK v BAN T20I series.

The series, which is part of the Future Tour Programme (FTP) originally consisted of three ODIs and three T20Is.

However, both boards agreed to replace the ODIs with two additional T20Is, with the T20 World Cup scheduled for next year.

The five-match PAK v BAN T20I series will be played in Faisalabad and Lahore from May 25 to June 3.

Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad will host the first and second T20I of the series, scheduled on May 25 and 27, respectively.

The venue will welcome back international cricket after a 17-year hiatus, after last hosting an ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan in April 2008.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the remaining three PAK v BAN T20Is, scheduled on May 30, June 1 and 3.

Bangladesh squad for T20Is in UAE and Pakistan

Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vc), Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam