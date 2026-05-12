A viral video featuring Bangladeshi wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das making insulting remarks about Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan has sparked significant controversy across social media. This incident follows a historic performance by Bangladesh, where the team, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, defeated Pakistan by 104 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. This victory continues a successful streak for Bangladesh, who previously dominated Pakistan with a 2-0 series sweep in 2024.

However, the celebratory mood has been dampened by Litton Das’s controversial statements. In the viral clip, Litton is heard criticizing Rizwan’s standing in Pakistan, suggesting that his reputation has declined so drastically that if he were to lose his wicket while attempting big shots, he would face immense backlash upon returning home.

Liton Das made very shameful remarks about Mohammad Rizwan.😡

His (Rizwan’s) reputation is already bad in their country. If he tries to hit and gets out, he won’t be able to enter the country.#pakvban #cricket #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/9iNmZox1Sj — Urooj Jawed🇵🇰 (@uroojjawed12) May 12, 2026

The tension comes at a difficult time for Mohammad Rizwan, whose form has dipped significantly over the last two years. After being stripped of his captaincy, the right-handed batsman is currently struggling to cement his place across all formats. Statistically, the decline is stark; since 2023, his cross-format average has plummeted from 62.47 to just 26.40. Having been dropped from the T20 squad, he is now only featuring in Test and ODI matches.

During the first Test against Bangladesh, Mohammad Rizwan showed a glimmer of his former self with a solid 59 runs in the first innings. However, in the crucial second innings—when the team desperately needed him to anchor the chase—he was dismissed for only 16 runs by Nahid Rana.