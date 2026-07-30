Litton replaces Miraz as Bangladesh ODI captain

Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has replaced Mehidy Hasan Miraz as captain of Bangladesh’s one-day international team, the country’s cricket board said Wednesday.

Miraz’s captaincy exit comes after Bangladesh ODI series defeat against Zimbabwe earlier this month. Najmul Hossain Shanto will continue in his role as Test captain.

The appointment of Litton, who is already the T20 skipper, as the white-ball leader comes as Bangladesh’s move of split captaincy ahead of next year’s ODI World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

“I and the board believe we should have two captains — a white-ball and a red-ball captain,” Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal told reporters in Mirpur.

Tamim praised Miraz’s tenure, which included victories in four of his last five series in charge, but said his dip in batting form prompted the move.

“Miraz as a cricketer for Bangladesh is more important than anything else…probably the level we’re accustomed to, we’re probably not seeing that right now, especially with his batting,” Tamim said.

“I had a discussion with Miraz, (and) he understands the point.”

Miraz was handed the ODI captaincy on a 12-month basis in June last year, taking over from Shanto, who had briefly led the side across all formats.

Under Miraz, Bangladesh won 10 of 20 ODIs, following a difficult start that saw them lose five of their first six matches and drop two consecutive series.

The team later rallied with four straight series wins at home against the West Indies, Pakistan, New Zealand and Australia, before losing an away series to Zimbabwe.

Litton has previous captaincy experience, having led Bangladesh in seven ODIs, including a 2022 series win over India.

Tamim also addressed the uncertain status of Bangladesh’s proposed series against India in September at home.

“I am very hopeful that they will come. Bangladesh is an extremely safe country,” he said.

Tamim said talks with the BCCI had been “very positive” so far and clarity was expected “very soon”.

“Whatever steps need to be taken from our side, we are trying from our end,” he said.

“But one thing we all need to understand — I am BCB, and then I am the BCB president, and there is also a line that I should never cross.”

Under the previous board, Bangladesh refused to play in India at this year’s T20 World Cup, citing security concerns after fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was dumped by Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders.

“There are certain things that are beyond my control. They (government) also have to make a decision, I’m sure. Very soon, perhaps, we will find out whether the series is happening or not,” said Tamim.