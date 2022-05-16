Swabi: Imran Khan says ‘nation will never accept govt of slaves’, demands elections

SWABI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the nation will never accept the government of thieves and slaves and reiterated the demand for fresh elections in the country.

Imran Khan, while addressing the PTI public gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Swabi city today, said that they wanted to let the nation elect their rulers for the country. “We will never accept these thieves and slaves at any cost and we only want elections.”

The PTI chairman addressed another public gathering in Swabi today in continuation of his movement against the present government.

This is a developing story………………….

