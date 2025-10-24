Lively’s legal team alleges Baldoni used Signal app 'It Ends With Us' case

Blake Lively’s legal representatives have issued a statement addressing allegations that Justin Baldoni and his team utilised auto-deleting messaging apps during the ongoing legal proceedings related to the film “It Ends With Us”.

Court documents reveal that Baldoni’s associates at Wayfarer Studios and their publicists reportedly used the Signal app, which automatically erases messages, to discuss critical aspects of the case.

“Defendants have hid the ball at every turn in the discovery process, either failing to produce documents, or improperly cloaking them in the attorney-client privilege, forcing no less than twelve discovery-related motions to date against Defendants and their aligned third parties”, stated attorneys from Manatt, Phelps & Philips and Willkie Farr & Gallagher, who are representing Lively.

This filing follows similar allegations made by Jonesworks LLC, a PR firm and co-defendant, claiming that Baldoni’s team deliberately employed Signal, voice memos and other communication tools to evade future court scrutiny.

Stephanie Jones’s legal counsel claimed that evidence indicates that, shortly after Lively initiated the lawsuit, key individuals were directing social media messaging intended to promote Baldoni while disparaging Lively. Kristin Tahler, Chief Attorney for Joneswork’s Stephanie Jones, added, “Jen Abel conspired with Melissa Nathan, Justin Baldoni, and Wayfarer to orchestrate a smear campaign in secret, moving conversations to an auto-deleting platform and destroying evidence”.

Lively’s lawyer emphasised, “Despite Defendants’ clumsy efforts to cover their tracks, there is substantial evidence that the retaliatory campaign was implemented as planned”.

The lawsuit surrounding It Ends With Us is expected to go to trial in New York City in March 2026.