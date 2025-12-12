Liverpool boss Slot to meet Salah amid tension

Arne Slot planned to have a face-to-face meeting with Mohamed Salah on Friday ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion, the Liverpool manager said.

Salah was left out of the team that travelled to Italy for their 1-0 Champions League victory over Inter Milan on Tuesday after the 33-year-old tore into the club and Slot in incendiary post-match comments following last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Leeds United, telling journalists he felt scapegoated for their dismal start to the season.

“I will have a conversation with Mo this morning, the outcome of that conversation determines how things will look tomorrow,” Slot told reporters on Friday, as speculation swirls over Salah’s Merseyside future.

Pressed on Salah’s status, Slot refused to offer any guarantees.

“I think the next time I speak about Mo should be with him and not in here. You can keep on trying but there is not much more to say about it,” he said.