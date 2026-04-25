Liverpool moved ever closer to securing Champions League football next season with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday but will be hoping Mohamed Salah has not played his final game for the club.

Salah limped off in the second half at Anfield holding his hamstring with less than a month of his glittering career with the Reds remaining.

Two goals in five minutes just before half-time tightened the grip of Arne Slot’s men on a top-five finish.

British transfer record signing Alexander Isak scored his first goal since returning from a leg break as he turned home on the rebound after Alexis MacAllister’s initial effort was blocked.

Andy Robertson then marked one of his final appearances at Anfield with a fine finish at the end of a lethal Liverpool counter-attack after third-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman had denied Palace an equaliser.

Salah went to ground just before the hour mark holding the back of his left leg and was given a standing ovation as he made way for Jeremie Frimpong.

Daniel Munoz reduced the Eagles’ arrears despite Liverpool appeals for a foul on Woodman 19 minutes from time.

But Florian Wirtz secured the three points deep into stoppage time with just his fifth Premier League goal since a £100 million move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Victory moves Liverpool up to fourth and opens up an eight-point lead on sixth-placed Brighton with just four games of the season remaining.